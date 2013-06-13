June 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data
on U.S. business inventories and sales.
PCT CHANGES:
INVENTORIES April March (Prev) April'13/12
Total Business 0.3 -0.1 UNCH 4.2
Manufacturers 0.2 UNCH UNCH 2.3
Retailers 0.4 -0.6 -0.5 6.6
Autos/parts 0.5 -0.4 -0.3 13.1
Wholesalers 0.2 0.3 0.4 4.1
SALES April March (Prev) April'13/12
Total Business -0.1 -1.2 -1.1 1.5
Manufacturers -0.7 -1.5 -1.0 0.6
Retailers UNCH -0.4 -0.6 3.5
Autos/parts 0.7 -0.4 -0.6 7.1
Wholesalers 0.5 -1.4 -1.6 0.7
BLNS OF DLRS:
INVENTORIES April March (Prev) April'12
Total Business 1,657.2 1,652.7 1,640.9 1,590.9
Manufacturers 627.9 626.8 620.2 614.1
Retailers 524.4 522.1 517.5 491.9
Autos/parts 164.0 163.1 162.2 145.0
Wholesalers 504.8 503.8 503.1 485.0
SALES April March (Prev) April'12
Total Business 1,267.9 1,269.5 1,269.6 1,249.3
Manufacturers 478.7 482.2 481.8 475.6
Retailers 372.7 372.6 373.2 360.1
Autos/parts 77.7 77.1 77.9 72.5
Wholesalers 416.6 414.7 414.7 413.6
Inventory-to- April March (Prev) April'12
Sales Ratio 1.31 1.30 1.29 1.27
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April business inventories +0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would
take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.