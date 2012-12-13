Dec 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 Total Business 0.4 0.7 0.7 5.7 Manufacturers 0.1 0.6 0.6 3.1 Retailers 0.6 0.3 0.3 8.2 Autos/parts 0.9 1.2 0.9 21.2 Wholesalers 0.6 1.1 1.1 6.6 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 Total Business -0.4 1.2 1.4 3.1 Manufacturers 0.4 0.7 0.9 3.4 Retailers -0.4 1.2 1.3 3.5 Autos/parts -1.9 1.9 1.7 4.5 Wholesalers -1.2 1.9 2.0 2.3 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Total Business 1,619.2 1,613.1 1,612.9 1,531.7 Manufacturers 616.0 615.5 615.7 597.6 Retailers 506.2 503.3 503.0 467.6 Autos/parts 158.1 156.7 156.3 130.4 Wholesalers 497.1 494.4 494.2 466.5 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Total Business 1,257.7 1,262.2 1,263.9 1,220.2 Manufacturers 482.3 480.4 481.3 466.6 Retailers 366.9 368.3 368.7 354.4 Autos/parts 74.6 76.0 75.9 71.4 Wholesalers 408.5 413.4 414.0 399.2 Inventory-to- Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.28 1.28 1.26

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct business inventories +0.4 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.