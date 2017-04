July 15 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Jun May Rev From Jun13/12 Retail Sales 0.4 0.5 0.6 5.7 Excluding Autos 0.0 0.3 0.3 4.5 Motor vehicles/parts 1.8 1.4 1.8 11.4 Auto/other motor veh. 2.1 1.5 1.9 12.9 Furniture/home furn 2.4 -0.4 -0.8 4.6 Electronics/appliances -0.1 -1.0 -0.4 -0.3 Building/garden equip -2.2 1.2 0.9 9.4 Food/beverage -0.1 0.5 0.7 2.3 Grocery stores -0.2 0.5 0.7 1.9 Health/personal care 0.2 0.5 0.2 3.0 Gasoline stations 0.7 0.4 -0.2 4.3 Clothing/accessories 0.7 -0.1 -0.2 4.8 Sporting goods/hobbies 0.7 0.8 0.6 3.4 General merchandise 0.1 0.5 0.5 1.1 Department stores -1.0 -0.2 -0.2 -5.1 Misc store retailers -2.5 1.6 1.2 5.8 Non-store retailers 2.1 0.4 0.7 13.8 Food/drink services -1.2 -0.6 -0.4 3.1 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 0.1 0.2 0.3 3.9 Excluding autos/ gasoline -0.1 0.3 0.3 4.5 Billions of Dlrs: Jun May Rev From Jun12 Retail Sales 422.79 421.22 421.15 399.90 Excluding Autos 342.33 342.19 342.06 327.68 Motor vehicles/parts 80.46 79.03 79.08 72.22 Auto/other motor veh. 73.68 72.16 72.20 65.28 Furniture/home furn 8.43 8.23 8.13 8.05 Electronics/appliances 8.31 8.32 8.38 8.34 Building/garden equip 25.77 26.35 26.39 23.55 Food/beverage 53.71 53.77 53.95 52.51 Grocery stores 47.90 48.00 48.17 47.02 Health/personal care 23.46 23.40 23.24 22.77 Gasoline stations 45.49 45.18 44.89 43.63 Clothing/accessories 21.06 20.91 20.78 20.09 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.51 7.45 7.43 7.26 General merchandise 55.01 54.95 55.01 54.41 Department stores 14.49 14.63 14.71 15.27 Misc store retailers 10.40 10.67 10.60 9.83 Non-store retailers 37.94 37.15 37.33 33.34 Food/drink services 45.25 45.82 45.93 43.89 Excluding autos/

gasoline/bldg materials 277.85 277.54 277.68 267.43 Excluding autos/

gasoline 296.84 297.02 297.18 284.05

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June retail sales +0.8 pct

U.S. June retail sales ex-autos +0.4 pct

U.S. June retail sales ex-autos/gas/building +0.3 pct

NOTES:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. retail sales through April 2013, resulting in changes to previously published data.

Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.

All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.