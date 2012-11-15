Nov 15 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/10/12 439,000 383,750 N/A N/A
11/03/12 361,000-R 372,000-R 3,334,000 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,163,000-R 2.5-R
10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5
09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 3 from 355,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 3 from 370,500
Continued Claims: Oct. 27 from 3,127,000
Insured Unemployment Rate: Oct. 27 from 2.4 percent
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said nine states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 3, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Pennsylvania 7,766
Ohio 6,450
New Jersey 5,675
Michigan 2,373
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 3, the latest period for
which data are available:
California -8,149
New York -2,241
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 375,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.210 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 466,348 NOV 10 WEEK FROM 361,800
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,933,855 NOV 3 WEEK FROM 2,774,304
PRIOR WEEK