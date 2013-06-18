June 18 Commerce Department housing starts,
building permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE May Apr Mar May 13/12
Starts 6.8 -14.8 3.7 28.6
Permits -3.1 12.9 -6.5 20.8
RATES May Apr Mar May 2012
Starts 914 856 1,005 711
Permits 974 1,005 890 806
STARTS May Apr Mar May 2012
Single 599 597 623 515
Multiple 315 259 382 196
PERMITS May Apr Mar May 2012
Single 622 614 599 499
Multiple 352 391 291 307
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -9.0 71 Northeast 4.0 103
Midwest -13.7 132 Midwest -6.1 155
South 17.8 490 South -3.3 498
West 5.7 221 West -3.5 218
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
May Apr Mar May'12
Starts 86 77 83 68
Permits 93 91 76 78
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: May Apr May'12
Total Units 690 696 613
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. May housing starts 950,000 unit rate
U.S. May building permits 975,000 unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. April building
permits on May 24.