Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE May Apr Mar May 13/12 Starts 6.8 -14.8 3.7 28.6 Permits -3.1 12.9 -6.5 20.8 RATES May Apr Mar May 2012 Starts 914 856 1,005 711 Permits 974 1,005 890 806 STARTS May Apr Mar May 2012 Single 599 597 623 515 Multiple 315 259 382 196 PERMITS May Apr Mar May 2012 Single 622 614 599 499 Multiple 352 391 291 307 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -9.0 71 Northeast 4.0 103 Midwest -13.7 132 Midwest -6.1 155 South 17.8 490 South -3.3 498 West 5.7 221 West -3.5 218 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

May Apr Mar May'12 Starts 86 77 83 68 Permits 93 91 76 78 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: May Apr May'12 Total Units 690 696 613

U.S. May housing starts 950,000 unit rate

U.S. May building permits 975,000 unit rate

The department issued revisions to U.S. April building permits on May 24.