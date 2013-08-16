Aug 16 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jul Jun May Jul 13/12 Starts 5.9 -7.9 7.9 20.9 Permits 2.7 -6.8 -2.0 12.4 RATES Jul Jun May Jul 2012 Starts 896 846 919 741 Permits 943 918 985 839 STARTS Jul Jun May Jul 2012 Single 591 604 597 512 Multiple 305 242 322 229 PERMITS Jul Jun May Jul 2012 Single 613 625 620 520 Multiple 330 293 365 319 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 40.2 115 Northeast 1.0 106 Midwest 25.4 158 Midwest 2.8 149 South -7.0 401 South 1.1 463 West 7.2 222 West 7.1 225 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jul Jun May Jul'12 Starts 84 82 87 69 Permits 87 84 95 74 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Jul Jun Jul'12 Total Units 774 760 673

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July housing starts: 0.900 mln

U.S. July building permits: 0.945 mln

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. June building permits on July 25.