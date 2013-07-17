July 17 Commerce Department housing starts,
building permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Jun May Apr Jun 13/12
Starts -9.9 8.9 -15.2 10.4
Permits -7.5 -2.0 12.9 16.1
RATES Jun May Apr Jun 2012
Starts 836 928 852 757
Permits 911 985 1,005 785
STARTS Jun May Apr Jun 2012
Single 591 596 593 530
Multiple 245 332 259 227
PERMITS Jun May Apr Jun 2012
Single 624 620 614 501
Multiple 287 365 391 284
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -12.1 94 Northeast 5.9 107
Midwest -7.4 126 Midwest -4.6 146
South -12.0 424 South -11.2 453
West -5.4 192 West -7.2 205
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Jun May Apr Jun'12
Starts 80 88 76 75
Permits 83 95 91 76
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Jun May Jun'12
Total Units 755 710 628
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June housing starts 959,000 unit rate
U.S. June building permits 1.000 mln unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. May building permits
on June 26.