Sept 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Aug Jul Jun Aug 13/12 Starts 0.9 5.7 -9.1 19.0 Permits -3.8 3.9 -6.8 11.0 RATES Aug Jul Jun Aug 2012 Starts 891 883 835 749 Permits 918 954 918 827 STARTS Aug Jul Jun Aug 2012 Single 628 587 605 537 Multiple 263 296 230 212 PERMITS Aug Jul Jun Aug 2012 Single 627 609 625 520 Multiple 291 345 293 307 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -8.2 101 Northeast 10.6 125 Midwest -3.3 147 Midwest 4.5 161 South 12.0 439 South -10.0 413 West -10.9 204 West -3.9 219 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Aug Jul Jun Aug'12 Starts 81 82 81 69 Permits 84 88 84 80 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Aug Jul Aug'12 Total Units 769 767 686

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. August housing starts: 0.917 mln

U.S. August building permits: 0.950 mln

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. July building permits on Aug 26.