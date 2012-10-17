Oct 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Sep Aug Jul Sep 12/11 Starts 15.0 4.1 -3.4 34.8 Permits 11.6 -1.2 6.7 45.1 RATES Sep Aug Jul Sep 2011 Starts 872 758 728 647 Permits 894 801 811 616 STARTS Sep Aug Jul Sep 2011 Single 603 543 506 422 Multiple 269 215 222 225 PERMITS Sep Aug Jul Sep 2011 Single 545 511 511 428 Multiple 349 290 300 188 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -5.1 75 Northeast 6.0 88 Midwest 6.7 143 Midwest 19.5 147 South 19.9 451 South 10.5 452 West 20.1 203 West 11.3 207 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Sep Aug Jul Sep'11 Starts 79 70 69 59 Permits 72 78 72 53 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Sep Aug Sep'11 Total Units 683 680 600

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept housing starts 770,000 unit rate

U.S. Sept building permits 810,000 unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. August building permits on Sept. 27.