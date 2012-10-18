Oct 18 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

10/13/12 388,000 365,500 N/A N/A

10/06/12 342,000-R 364,750-R 3,252,000 2.5

09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000-R 2.6

09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6

09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6

09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6

09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6

08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Oct. 6 from 339,000

Four-Week Average: Oct. 6 from 364,000

Continued Claims: Sept. 29 from 3,273,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 13 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York 2,700

Oregon 2,215

Illinois 1,800

Texas 1,724

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 6, the latest period for which data are available:

California -4,979

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.275 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 359,048 OCT 13 WEEK FROM 329,919 PRIOR WEEK