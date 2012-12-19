Dec 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Nov Oct Sep Nov 12/11 Starts -3.0 5.3 12.4 21.6 Permits 3.6 -2.5 11.1 26.8 RATES Nov Oct Sep Nov 2011 Starts 861 888 843 708 Permits 899 868 890 709 STARTS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2011 Single 565 589 590 460 Multiple 296 299 253 248 PERMITS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2011 Single 565 566 550 451 Multiple 334 302 340 258 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -5.2 73 Northeast -6.2 76 Midwest 3.3 158 Midwest 8.1 160 South 2.9 458 South 2.9 465 West -19.2 172 West 5.9 198 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Nov Oct Sep Nov'11 Starts 65 77 76 53 Permits 67 75 71 52 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Nov Oct Nov'11 Total Units 677 750 583

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct housing starts 873,000 unit rate

U.S. Oct building permits 875,000 unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. October building permits on Nov. 29.