Feb 20 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Jan Dec Nov Jan 13/12
Starts -8.5 15.7 -5.4 23.6
Permits 1.8 1.0 3.7 35.2
RATES Jan Dec Nov Jan 2012
Starts 890 973 841 720
Permits 925 909 900 684
STARTS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2012
Single 613 608 570 511
Multiple 277 365 271 209
PERMITS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2012
Single 584 573 568 452
Multiple 341 336 332 232
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -35.3 75 Northeast 10.1 109
Midwest -50.0 95 Midwest 1.4 143
South 4.1 483 South 1.1 452
West 16.7 237 West -0.5 221
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Jan Dec Nov Jan'12
Starts 59 63 62 47
Permits 66 65 67 46
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Jan Dec Jan'12
Total Units 724 683 542
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Jan housing starts 925,000 unit rate
U.S. Jan building permits 915,000 unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. December building
permits on Jan. 28.