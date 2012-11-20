Nov 20 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Oct Sep Aug Oct12/11
Starts 3.6 15.1 3.0 41.9
Permits -2.7 11.1 -1.2 29.8
RATES Oct Sep Aug Oct 2011
Starts 894 863 750 630
Permits 866 890 801 667
STARTS Oct Sep Aug Oct 2011
Single 594 595 538 439
Multiple 300 268 212 191
PERMITS Oct Sep Aug Oct 2011
Single 562 550 511 444
Multiple 304 340 290 223
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -6.5 72 Northeast -12.5 77
Midwest 8.9 159 Midwest 4.1 151
South -2.5 431 South 0.7 454
West 17.2 232 West -10.7 184
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Oct Sep Aug Oct'11
Starts 78 78 69 53
Permits 75 71 78 52
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Oct Sep Oct'11
Total Units 772 674 578
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Oct housing starts 840,000 unit rate
U.S. Oct building permits 865,000 unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. September building
permits on Oct. 25.