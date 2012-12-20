Dec 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/15/12 361,000 367,750 N/A N/A
12/08/12 344,000-R 381,500 3,225,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000-R 408,250-R 3,213,000-R 2.5
11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000-R 2.5
11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6
11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6
11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 8 from 343,000; Dec. 1 from 372,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 1 from 408,500
Continued Claims: Dec. 1 from 3,198,000; Nov. 24 from 3,221,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 8, the latest
period for which data are available:
California 5,952
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 18 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 8, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York -11,295
Pennsylvania -11,247
North Carolina -8,564
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 357,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.199 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 400,422 DEC 15 WEEK FROM 429,188
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,231,115 DEC 8 WEEK FROM 3,174,709
PRIOR WEEK