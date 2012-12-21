Dec 21 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders 0.7 1.1 9.1
Ex-Transportation 1.6 1.9 1.7
Ex-Defense 0.8 1.3 8.5
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 0.2 2.0 13.3
Primary Metals 2.4 2.4 3.9
Gen. Machinery 3.3 3.4 7.8
Computers/Electronics 0.1 2.2 -0.5
Computer/related 3.1 -9.5 -0.2
Communications 0.9 24.8 -6.2
Electrical/appliances 1.8 5.6 -3.8
Transp. Equip. -1.1 -0.6 29.7
Motor vehicles/parts 3.5 -0.1 -1.7
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -13.9 0.2 2642.2
Defense aircraft/
parts -12.3 -4.3 31.9
Capital goods -2.6 1.5 24.2
NonDefense cap goods -2.8 2.8 22.8
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 2.7 3.2 -0.5
Defense cap goods -0.7 -9.4 37.4
PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
Total unfilled orders 0.1 0.3 0.1
Total inventories 0.2 0.3 0.2
Total shipments 1.5 0.1 0.5
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 1.8 0.6 -0.3
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders 220.941 219.305 216.865
Ex-Transportation 153.542 151.126 148.299
Ex-Defense 210.190 208.477 205.843
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 161.431 161.167 157.989
Primary Metals 29.327 28.642 27.966
Gen. Machinery 31.984 30.968 29.936
Computers/Electronics 20.785 20.764 20.318
Computer/related 2.536 2.460 2.718
Communications 3.521 3.488 2.795
Electrical/appliances 10.153 9.970 9.445
Transp. Equip. 67.399 68.179 68.566
Motor vehicles/parts 44.194 42.685 42.746
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 12.619 14.652 14.616
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.969 5.669 5.923
Capital goods 78.368 80.495 79.328
NonDefense cap goods 70.818 72.895 70.938
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 63.604 61.925 60.013
Defense cap goods 7.550 7.600 8.390
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
Total unfilled orders 984.447 983.396 980.124
Total inventories 374.651 373.926 372.820
Total shipments 227.050 223.612 223.480
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 64.369 63.219 62.850
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Oct Sept Aug
Durable Goods 0.5 9.1 -13.1
Factory Orders 0.8 4.5 -5.1
FORECASTS:
U.S. Nov. durable goods orders +0.2 pct
U.S. Nov. durables ex-transportation -0.2 pct
U.S. Nov. nondefense cap ex-aircraft +0.3 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.