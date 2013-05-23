BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Genentech
* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech
May 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Apr Mar Feb Apr'12 Total Units 2.3 454 444 429 352 By Region: Pct Apr Mar Feb Northeast -16.7 30 36 34 Midwest -4.8 59 62 61 South 3.0 242 235 199 West 10.8 123 111 135
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 29.0 percent from April 2012.
In 1,000s: Apr Mar Feb Actual Units Sold 45 42 34 Sales Prices: Mean 330.8 286.7 314.4 Median 271.6 250.7 266.3 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:
Mar Feb Jan Total Units 3.5 -6.3 15.7 Number of Months: Apr Mar Feb Supply of Homes 4.1 4.1 4.2 1,000 units: Apr Mar Feb End-Month Inventory 156 151 151
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. April new home sales 425,000 units
* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.