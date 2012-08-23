Aug 23 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct) 08/18/12 372,000 368,000 N/A N/A 08/11/12 368,000-R 364,250-R 3,317,000 2.6 08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000-R 2.6 07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6 07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6 07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6 07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6 06/30/12 376,000 386,250 3,314,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 11 from 366,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 11 from 363,750

Continued Claims: Aug. 4 from 3,305,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 11, the latest period for which data are available:

California 7,941

Puerto Rico 1,980

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 11, the latest period for which data are available:

Michigan -2,324

Pennsylvania -1,879

Indiana -1,485

Illinois -1,223

Massachusetts -1,212

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.300 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 310,121 AUG 18 WEEK FROM 317,441 PRIOR WEEK