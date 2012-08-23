BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy announced withdrawal from EU price undertaking
* UT agreement, its current mip have potential to hamper development of PV industry and hurt PV consumers in EU
Aug 23 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct) 08/18/12 372,000 368,000 N/A N/A 08/11/12 368,000-R 364,250-R 3,317,000 2.6 08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000-R 2.6 07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6 07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6 07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6 07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6 06/30/12 376,000 386,250 3,314,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 11 from 366,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 11 from 363,750
Continued Claims: Aug. 4 from 3,305,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 11, the latest period for which data are available:
California 7,941
Puerto Rico 1,980
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 11, the latest period for which data are available:
Michigan -2,324
Pennsylvania -1,879
Indiana -1,485
Illinois -1,223
Massachusetts -1,212
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.300 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 310,121 AUG 18 WEEK FROM 317,441 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,164,819 AUG 11 WEEK FROM 3,180,011 PRIOR WEEK
* UT agreement, its current mip have potential to hamper development of PV industry and hurt PV consumers in EU
LONDON, June 6 Emerging stocks inched lower and currencies softened on Tuesday, as lower oil and commodity prices and political tensions over a rift between Qatar and fellow Arab nations dampened risk appetite.