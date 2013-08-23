Aug 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Jul'12 Total Units -13.4 394 455 497 439 459 369 By Region: Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Northeast -5.7 33 35 32 29 27 Midwest -12.9 54 62 67 75 76 South -13.4 213 246 274 233 247 West -16.1 94 112 124 102 109

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 6.8 percent from 2012.

In 1,000s: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Actual Units Sold 35 43 48 41 43 Sales Prices: Mean 322.7 302.2 295.0 310.7 307.4 Median 257.2 258.5 249.7 262.6 262.8 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Total Units 3.6 8.3 -1.6 1.3 0.7 2.3 Number of Months: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.2 4.3 3.9 4.5 4.2 1,000 units: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) End-Month Inventory 171 164 161 163 159

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July new home sales 490,000 units