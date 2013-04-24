April 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan New Orders -5.7 4.3 -3.7 Ex-Transportation -1.4 -1.7 3.0 Ex-Defense -4.7 3.4 1.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -7.6 5.0 -6.0 Primary Metals -3.0 0.8 -1.4 Gen. Machinery -1.4 -4.7 15.8 Computers/Electronics 1.0 -2.3 -5.0 Computer/related 5.0 3.1 -14.9 Communications 5.6 -16.1 -4.7 Electrical/appliances -2.4 2.3 0.2 Transp. Equip. -15.0 20.0 -17.7 Motor vehicles/parts 0.2 4.7 0.9 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -48.2 86.4 -23.8 Defense aircraft/ parts -11.4 -7.1 -65.0 Capital goods -12.6 10.2 -11.4 NonDefense cap goods -10.6 7.1 2.0 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 0.2 -4.8 6.7 Defense cap goods -33.2 58.7 -70.8 PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total unfilled orders -0.6 0.7 unch Total inventories 0.1 0.4 0.4 Total shipments 0.4 0.7 -0.7 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 0.3 1.2 -0.7 BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan New Orders 216.276 229.406 219.880 Ex-Transportation 153.850 155.996 158.699 Ex-Defense 209.726 220.142 212.835 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 153.119 165.736 157.888 Primary Metals 28.095 28.952 28.724 Gen. Machinery 33.460 33.934 35.604 Computers/Electronics 20.067 19.874 20.346 Computer/related 2.501 2.381 2.310 Communications 3.348 3.169 3.779 Electrical/appliances 9.889 10.134 9.910 Transp. Equip. 62.426 73.410 61.181 Motor vehicles/parts 46.654 46.583 44.474 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 9.097 17.566 9.423 Defense aircraft/ parts 2.309 2.605 2.804 Capital goods 75.249 86.080 78.089 NonDefense cap goods 70.230 78.572 73.359 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 64.510 64.364 67.593 Defense cap goods 5.019 7.508 4.730 BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan Total unfilled orders 991.166 997.528 990.391 Total inventories 377.241 376.923 375.425 Total shipments 230.007 229.002 227.351 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 65.072 64.868 64.090 N/A - not available

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Feb Jan Dec

Durable Goods 5.6 -3.7 3.6

Factory Orders 3.0 -1.0 1.3

FORECASTS:

U.S. March durable goods orders -2.8 pct

U.S. March durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. March durables ex-defense -2.3 pct

U.S. March nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.4 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.