May 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb
New Orders 3.3 -5.9 6.4
Ex-Transportation 1.3 -1.7 -0.2
Ex-Defense 2.1 -4.4 5.4
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.6 -7.9 8.0
Primary Metals 0.5 -5.8 10.6
Gen. Machinery 1.9 -1.8 -4.2
Computers/Electronics 3.6 -0.5 -0.9
Computer/related -3.7 -0.2 9.0
Communications 5.7 2.0 -12.8
Electrical/appliances 0.7 -0.3 2.1
Transp. Equip. 8.1 -14.7 23.7
Motor vehicles/parts 1.9 0.5 4.3
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 18.1 -43.0 112.8
Defense aircraft/
parts 53.3 -8.0 -10.2
Capital goods 5.4 -12.1 12.3
NonDefense cap goods 3.3 -9.0 9.2
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 1.2 0.9 -4.8
Defense cap goods 31.3 -38.3 49.1
PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb
Total unfilled orders 0.3 -0.5 0.9
Total inventories 0.4 -0.1 0.4
Total shipments -0.6 0.9 0.7
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -1.5 0.5 1.6
BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb
New Orders 222.557 215.407 228.834
Ex-Transportation 154.999 152.935 155.581
Ex-Defense 212.240 207.877 217.523
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 161.784 154.628 167.982
Primary Metals 24.783 24.654 26.175
Gen. Machinery 34.514 33.883 34.494
Computers/Electronics 21.357 20.615 20.716
Computer/related 2.367 2.459 2.463
Communications 4.280 4.051 3.973
Electrical/appliances 10.406 10.338 10.372
Transp. Equip. 67.558 62.472 73.253
Motor vehicles/parts 45.123 44.264 44.062
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 12.383 10.481 18.400
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.380 2.858 3.108
Capital goods 83.709 79.442 90.363
NonDefense cap goods 76.105 73.650 80.973
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 67.408 66.589 65.980
Defense cap goods 7.604 5.792 9.390
BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb
Total unfilled orders 996.190 993.483 998.960
Total inventories 377.921 376.586 376.787
Total shipments 227.104 228.372 226.278
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 65.554 66.526 66.202
N/A - not available
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Mar Feb Jan
Durable Goods -6.9 6.4 3.9
Factory Orders -4.9 3.9 6.4
FORECASTS:
U.S. April durable goods orders +1.5 pct
U.S. April durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct
U.S. April nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct
NOTES:
On May 17 the department issued annual benchmark revisions
to U.S. factory orders and durable goods through March 2013,
resulting in some revisions to previously published data.
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.