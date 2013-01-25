Jan 25 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new
single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from
prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Dec'11
Total Units -7.3 369 398 377 364 361 339
By Region: Pct Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Northeast -29.4 24 34 27 23 24
Midwest 21.3 57 47 49 54 56
South -8.4 208 227 218 185 180
West -11.1 80 90 83 102 101
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 8.8 percent from
December 2011.
In 1,000s: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 26 29 27 29 29
Sales Prices:
Mean 304.0 289.9 299.7 281.1 272.2
Median 248.9 245.6 246.2 243.1 237.5
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally
adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from
prior months as follows:
Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Total Units 9.3 4.4 -4.0 -3.5 3.3 1.9
Number of Months: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Supply of Homes 4.9 4.5 4.7 4.8 4.9
1,000 units: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 151 149 149 147 147
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. new home sales 385,000 units