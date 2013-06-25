June 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: May April March
New Orders 3.6 3.6 -5.9
Ex-Transportation 0.7 1.7 -1.6
Ex-Defense 3.5 2.5 -4.5
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.9 4.8 -8.0
Primary Metals 0.9 2.3 -5.5
Gen. Machinery 1.2 1.0 -1.5
Computers/Electronics 2.7 4.7 -0.6
Computer/related 1.0 -3.7 -0.4
Communications 12.6 11.9 2.2
Electrical/appliances 1.4 unch -0.2
Transp. Equip. 10.2 8.3 -15.0
Motor vehicles/parts -1.2 2.4 0.1
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 51.0 18.3 -43.3
Defense aircraft/
parts 3.7 43.0 -7.5
Capital goods 9.6 5.4 -12.0
NonDefense cap goods 9.3 3.5 -8.9
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 1.1 1.2 1.1
Defense cap goods 12.0 30.2 -39.1
PERCENT CHANGES: May April March
Total unfilled orders 0.8 0.3 -0.6
Total inventories 0.1 0.3 -0.1
Total shipments 1.2 -0.6 0.9
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 1.7 -2.0 0.6
BILLIONS OF DLRS: May April March
New Orders 231.030 222.988 215.267
Ex-Transportation 156.761 155.617 153.033
Ex-Defense 220.586 213.084 207.790
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 169.891 161.941 154.464
Primary Metals 25.530 25.312 24.731
Gen. Machinery 34.732 34.331 33.982
Computers/Electronics 22.130 21.557 20.595
Computer/related 2.387 2.363 2.454
Communications 5.116 4.544 4.061
Electrical/appliances 10.496 10.349 10.351
Transp. Equip. 74.269 67.371 62.234
Motor vehicles/parts 44.622 45.168 44.109
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 18.630 12.339 10.431
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.263 4.112 2.875
Capital goods 91.865 83.849 79.517
NonDefense cap goods 83.519 76.397 73.795
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 68.293 67.554 66.734
Defense cap goods 8.346 7.452 5.722
BILLIONS OF DLRS: May April March
Total unfilled orders 1004.706 996.630 993.372
Total inventories 377.952 377.489 376.534
Total shipments 229.739 226.909 228.342
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 66.358 65.227 66.592
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
April March Feb
Durable Goods 3.5 -5.9 6.4
Factory Orders 1.0 -4.7 3.9
FORECASTS:
U.S. May durable goods orders +3.0 pct
U.S. May durables ex-transportation unchanged
U.S. May nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.3 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.