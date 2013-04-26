BRIEF-Ontario budget date set for April 27

TORONTO, April 13 ONTARIO FINANCE MINISTER SOUSA SAYS PROVINCE'S BUDGET WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 27 ONTARIO FINANCE MINISTER SAYS PROVINCE'S REAL GDP INCREASED BY 2.7 PCT IN 2016 ONTARIO FINANCE MINISTER SAYS PROVINCE WILL DELIVER ON COMMITMENT TO BALANCE BUDGET THIS YEAR ONTARIO REAL GDP INCREASED 0.5 PCT IN Q4 2016 COMPARED WITH 0.7 PCT IN Q3 ONTARIO FINANCE MINISTER SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT SPECULATORS PLAYING THE HOUSING MARKET, LIMITING SUPPLY ONTARIO FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WILL OUTL