Aug 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: July June May
New Orders -7.3 3.9 5.5
Ex-Transportation -0.6 0.1 1.3
Ex-Defense -6.7 2.9 5.1
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -9.8 5.3 7.4
Primary Metals unch -1.5 2.3
Gen. Machinery unch 1.2 0.5
Computers/Electronics -3.6 -0.8 3.2
Computer/related -19.9 unch -1.2
Communications -5.5 -12.8 15.2
Electrical/appliances -4.3 unch 3.4
Transp. Equip. -19.4 11.7 15.1
Motor vehicles/parts 0.5 0.2 -0.9
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -52.3 33.8 67.6
Defense aircraft/
parts -2.2 21.8 4.8
Capital goods -16.1 9.1 13.7
NonDefense cap goods -15.4 7.1 12.8
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft -3.3 1.3 2.1
Defense cap goods -21.7 28.7 22.9
PERCENT CHANGES: July June May
Total unfilled orders 0.4 2.1 1.2
Total inventories 0.4 0.2 -0.1
Total shipments -0.3 -0.1 1.3
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -1.5 -0.8 2.0
BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May
New Orders 226.620 244.380 235.162
Ex-Transportation 156.955 157.973 157.796
Ex-Defense 214.814 230.355 223.952
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 165.078 182.970 173.760
Primary Metals 25.522 25.517 25.893
Gen. Machinery 35.000 35.005 34.578
Computers/Electronics 21.262 22.063 22.236
Computer/related 1.870 2.334 2.333
Communications 4.312 4.563 5.232
Electrical/appliances 10.256 10.712 10.707
Transp. Equip. 69.665 86.407 77.366
Motor vehicles/parts 45.021 44.787 44.712
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 13.200 27.690 20.697
Defense aircraft/
parts 5.129 5.243 4.303
Capital goods 87.190 103.963 95.264
NonDefense cap goods 77.990 92.210 86.132
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 67.547 69.856 68.955
Defense cap goods 9.200 11.753 9.132
BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May
Total unfilled orders 1034.292 1029.913 1008.418
Total inventories 379.102 377.770 377.093
Total shipments 228.829 229.594 229.878
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 64.976 65.951 66.493
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
June May Apr
Durable Goods 3.9 5.5 3.6
Factory Orders 1.5 3.0 1.3
FORECASTS:
U.S. July durable goods orders -4.0 pct
U.S. July durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct
U.S. July durables ex-defense -2.6 pct
U.S. July nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.