Feb 27 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders -5.2 3.7 0.6
Ex-Transportation 1.9 1.0 1.2
Ex-Defense -0.4 0.5 0.5
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -7.6 4.6 -0.1
Primary Metals -3.6 1.5 unch
Gen. Machinery 13.5 -1.8 2.3
Computers/Electronics -5.3 2.4 0.8
Computer/related -15.5 6.4 5.5
Communications -7.9 7.1 4.8
Electrical/appliances 1.4 -3.2 2.7
Transp. Equip. -19.8 9.9 -0.7
Motor vehicles/parts unch 0.2 3.1
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -34.0 -3.2 -12.8
Defense aircraft/
parts -63.8 58.5 -10.7
Capital goods -12.8 11.9 -1.7
NonDefense cap goods -0.1 1.4 -2.2
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 6.3 -0.3 3.3
Defense cap goods -69.5 107.3 2.8
PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
Total unfilled orders -0.2 0.8 unch
Total inventories 0.2 -0.1 0.1
Total shipments -1.2 0.5 1.8
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -1.0 unch 2.2
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders 216.981 228.766 220.556
Ex-Transportation 157.292 154.375 152.879
Ex-Defense 209.655 210.497 209.495
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 155.611 168.420 160.981
Primary Metals 28.033 29.077 28.650
Gen. Machinery 35.323 31.120 31.694
Computers/Electronics 20.207 21.343 20.848
Computer/related 2.300 2.721 2.557
Communications 3.605 3.916 3.657
Electrical/appliances 10.038 9.904 10.231
Transp. Equip. 59.689 74.391 67.677
Motor vehicles/parts 44.080 44.092 44.015
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 8.158 12.361 12.770
Defense aircraft/
parts 2.903 8.020 5.060
Capital goods 77.095 88.458 79.047
NonDefense cap goods 72.154 72.253 71.229
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 67.678 63.665 63.846
Defense cap goods 4.941 16.205 7.818
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
Total unfilled orders 989.185 991.311 983.846
Total inventories 374.783 374.065 374.554
Total shipments 226.060 228.715 227.497
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 63.862 64.476 64.459
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Dec Nov Oct
Durable Goods 4.3 0.6 1.1
Factory Orders 1.8 -0.3 0.8
FORECASTS:
U.S. Jan. durable goods orders -4.4 pct
U.S. Jan. durables ex-transportation +0.2 pct
U.S. Jan. durables ex-defense -0.2 pct
U.S. Jan. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.2 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer listed separately but
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals.