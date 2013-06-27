June 27 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Income 0.5 0.1 0.2 1.2
Wages/Salaries 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.7
Disposable Income 0.5 0.1 0.2 1.2
Personal Consumption 0.3 -0.3 0.2 0.7
Durables 0.9 -0.1 -0.3 0.1
Nondurables 0.3 -1.6 -0.6 1.8
Services 0.1 unch 0.5 0.4
Saving Rate, pct 3.2 3.0 2.6 2.6
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Consumption 0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.3
Durables 1.0 0.2 -0.1 0.2
Nondurables 0.5 -0.3 0.2 0.4
Services -0.1 -0.1 0.4 0.3
Disposable Income 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.8
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
PCE Price Index 0.1 -0.3 -0.1 0.4
0.0824 -0.2544 -0.1206 0.4045
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 unch 0.1 0.1
0.1047 0.0105 0.0506 0.0742
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 -0.4 -0.1 0.5
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
PCE Price Index 1.0 0.7 1.0 1.4
Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.3
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.0 0.7 1.1 1.5
Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.4
Current Dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Income 13,764 13,695 13,677 13,643
Wages/Salaries 7,095 7,075 7,068 7,054
Disposable Income 12,117 12,060 12,053 12,031
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Manufacturing 770 769 770 771
Service Industries 4,684 4,668 4,660 4,647
Government 1,207 1,206 1,206 1,206
Proprietors' Income 1,272 1,274 1,273 1,267
Farm 69 76 83 75
Nonfarm 1,203 1,198 1,190 1,192
Personal Consumption 11,380 11,351 11,391 11,370
Durables 1,280 1,269 1,270 1,273
Nondurables 2,574 2,566 2,608 2,624
Services 7,527 7,516 7,513 7,473
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Consumption 9,763 9,746 9,756 9,726
Durables 1,451 1,437 1,435 1,436
Nondurables 2,123 2,113 2,119 2,115
Services 6,236 6,240 6,245 6,220
Disposable Income 10,395 10,355 10,323 10,292
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. May personal income +0.2 pct
U.S. May personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. May core pce price index +0.1 pct