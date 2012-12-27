Dec 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/22/12 350,000 356,750 N/A N/A

12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5

12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5

12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5

11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5

11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6

11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6

11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 15 from 361,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 15 from 367,750

Continued Claims: Dec. 8 from 3,225,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 15, the latest period for which data are available. They were:

Florida 5,080

Kentucky 1,009

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 10 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 15, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -6,867

New Jersey -5,101

Pennsylvania -3,412

New York -2,938

Michigan -2,889

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.200 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 440,887 DEC 22 WEEK FROM 401,429 PRIOR WEEK