Dec 27 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Nov'11 Total Units 4.4 377 361 368 374 369 327 By Region: Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Northeast 12.5 27 24 21 33 31 Midwest -12.5 49 56 60 37 37 South 21.1 218 180 176 208 199 West -17.8 83 101 111 96 102

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 15.3 percent from 2011.

In 1,000s: Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Actual Units Sold 27 29 29 30 29 Sales Prices: Mean 299.7 272.2 278.9 293.3 291.4 Median 246.2 237.5 237.7 252.1 248.0

Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Total Units -3.5 -0.3 1.9 0.8 0.3 unch Number of Months: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.7 4.9 4.8 4.7 4.7 1,000 units: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) End-Month Inventory 149 147 147 145 145

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. new home sales 378,000 units