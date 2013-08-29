China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Aug 29 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q2'13 Q1'13 (Prev) 2012 From current production 3.9 -1.3 -1.3 7.0 Corporate income taxes 2.6 -5.8 -5.8 16.2 After Tax Profits 4.2 -0.1 -0.1 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Q2:
U.S. Corporate Profits after tax -0.1 pct
NOTES:
On July 31, the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. corporate profits through the first quarter of 2013, resulting in changes to previously published data.
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.