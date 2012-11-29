Nov 29 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/24/12 393,000 405,250 N/A N/A
11/17/12 416,000-R 397,750-R 3,287,000 2.6
11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,357,000-R 2.6
11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5
10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 17 from 410,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 17 from 396,250
Continued Claims: Nov. 10 from 3,337,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 17, the latest
period for which data are available:
Florida 1,534
Michigan 1,427
Massachusetts 1,189
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said eight states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 17, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York -30,603
California -26,337
Pennsylvania -11,451
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 390,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.323 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 357,015 NOV 24 WEEK FROM 403,556
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,820,064 NOV 17 WEEK FROM 2,944,372
PRIOR WEEK