Aug 30 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/25/12 374,000 370,250 N/A N/A
08/18/12 374,000-R 368,750-R 3,316,000 2.6
08/11/12 369,000-R 364,500-R 3,321,000-R 2.6
08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6
07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6
07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6
07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6
07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 18 from 372,000; Aug. 11 from 368,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 18 from 368,000; Aug. 11 from 364,250
Continued Claims: Aug. 11 from 3,317,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 18, the latest
period for which data are available:
Michigan 2,383
Florida 1,558
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 18, the latest period for
which data are available:
California -5,549
Ohio -1,379
Oregon -1,098
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.307 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 309,923 AUG 25 WEEK FROM 311,787
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,103,455 AUG 18 WEEK FROM 3,168,570
PRIOR WEEK