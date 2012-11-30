Nov 30 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Income unch 0.4 0.1 0.1
Wages/Salaries -0.2 0.3 unch 0.2
Disposable Income unch 0.4 0.1 0.1
Personal Consumption -0.2 0.8 0.3 0.3
Durables -1.9 2.0 0.9 0.3
Nondurables -0.2 1.4 1.3 0.7
Services 0.1 0.3 -0.1 0.2
Saving Rate, pct 3.4 3.3 3.7 3.9
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Consumption -0.3 0.4 unch 0.3
Durables -1.7 2.2 1.1 0.6
Nondurables -0.3 0.3 unch 0.5
Services -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.2
Disposable Income -0.1 unch -0.3 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
PCE Price Index 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.1
0.1255 0.3311 0.3548 0.0597
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 unch 0.1
0.1325 0.0606 0.0228 0.0879
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 unch 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
PCE Price Index 1.7 1.6 1.4 1.3
Core PCE Price Index 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.7
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.8 1.7 1.5 1.4
Mkt-based Core Index 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.8
Current Dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Income 13,434 13,434 13,386 13,375
Wages/Salaries 6,880 6,897 6,873 6,870
Disposable Income 11,955 11,954 11,912 11,903
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Manufacturing 747 749 747 754
Service Industries 4,511 4,524 4,506 4,497
Government 1,206 1,206 1,204 1,201
Proprietors' Income 1,214 1,216 1,204 1,198
Farm 61 63 60 56
Nonfarm 1,153 1,153 1,145 1,142
Personal Consumption 11,197 11,218 11,134 11,098
Durables 1,215 1,238 1,214 1,203
Nondurables 2,604 2,609 2,572 2,539
Services 7,379 7,371 7,348 7,357
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Consumption 9,612 9,642 9,601 9,605
Durables 1,365 1,388 1,359 1,344
Nondurables 2,094 2,102 2,096 2,096
Services 6,183 6,186 6,175 6,189
Disposable Income 10,263 10,275 10,273 10,301
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. personal income +0.2 pct
U.S. Oct. personal spending unchanged
U.S. Oct. core pce price index +0.2 pct