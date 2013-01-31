BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
Jan 31 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Income 2.6 1.0 0.1 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.6 0.9 -0.2 0.4 Disposable Income 2.7 1.0 0.1 0.4 Personal Consumption 0.2 0.4 -0.1 0.8 Durables 1.0 2.7 -1.2 2.1 Nondurables -0.2 -1.1 -0.2 1.5 Services 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.3 Saving Rate, pct 6.5 4.1 3.4 3.3
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Consumption 0.2 0.6 -0.2 0.5 Durables 1.3 2.9 -1.0 2.3 Nondurables 0.3 0.1 -0.3 0.4 Services 0.1 0.4 -0.1 0.2 Disposable Income 2.8 1.3 -0.1 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep PCE Price Index unch -0.2 0.1 0.3
-0.0456 -0.2120 0.1350 0.3199 Core PCE Price Index unch unch 0.1 unch
0.0131 0.0464 0.1439 0.0465 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 -0.3 0.1 0.4 Mkt-based Core Index unch unch 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep PCE Price Index 1.3 1.4 1.7 1.6 Core PCE Price Index 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.5 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.4 1.5 1.9 1.7 Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.6 1.7 1.7
Current Dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Income 13,936 13,584 13,448 13,439 Wages/Salaries 6,994 6,949 6,888 6,903 Disposable Income 12,422 12,091 11,966 11,959
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Manufacturing 756 751 746 749 Service Industries 4,611 4,575 4,521 4,530 Government 1,204 1,203 1,203 1,205 Proprietors' Income 1,238 1,228 1,216 1,215 Farm 66 65 64 63 Nonfarm 1,172 1,164 1,153 1,152 Personal Consumption 11,278 11,255 11,214 11,223 Durables 1,271 1,258 1,225 1,240 Nondurables 2,574 2,578 2,607 2,611 Services 7,434 7,420 7,382 7,373
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Consumption 9,706 9,683 9,627 9,648 Durables 1,434 1,417 1,377 1,390 Nondurables 2,105 2,099 2,096 2,103 Services 6,211 6,208 6,186 6,190 Disposable Income 10,691 10,402 10,272 10,280
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. personal income +0.8 pct
U.S. Dec. personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. Dec. core pce price index +0.1 pct
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.