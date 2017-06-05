DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia broke diplomatic
relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf
Arab state Qatar on Monday, saying the move was necessary to
protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and
extremism.
The official state news agency, citing an official source,
said Saudi Arabia had decided to sever diplomatic and consular
relations with Qatar "proceeding from the exercise of its
sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the
protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism
and extremism".
Saudi Arabia cut all land air and sea contacts with Qatar
"and urges all brotherly countries and companies to do the
same."
(Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by William Maclean)