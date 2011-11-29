NEW DELHI Nov 29 There is no basis for
fear of job losses following the opening up of India's retail
sector to foreign supermarkets, the deputy chairman of the
Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, said on Tuesday.
The benefits of opening India's supermarket sector to
foreign investment outstrip the costs, the government's chief
economic adviser Kaushik Basu had said earlier, minutes after
the prime minister made his own robust defence of a policy under
attack from opponents.
Asia's third-largest economy threw open its $450 billion
retail market to global supermarket giants last week, with Food
Minister K.V. Thomas saying the government would allow foreign
direct investment of up to 51 percent in multi-brand retail, as
supermarkets are known in India.
