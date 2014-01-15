NEW DELHI Jan 15 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) aims to process as much as 40,000 bpd of Latin American grades as it is in the process of commissioning a delayed coker, said Vijay G Joshi, its head of refinery.

MRPL also aims to continue processing about 80,000 barrels per day of Iranian oil in the next fiscal year if sanctions are eased, Joshi said.

He said Latin American grades will be procured from the spot market and would help improve margins. MRPL operates a 300,000 bpd refinery at Mangalore in southern India.