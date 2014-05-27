NEW DELHI May 27 India's new finance minister
Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday that he would focus on bringing
down fiscal deficits and tackling high inflation in Asia's
third-largest economy.
Jaitley, a 61-year-old corporate lawyer, will head India's
finance and defence ministries in the new government of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, a government statement said.
""We have to restore back the pace of growth, contain
inflation and obviously concentrate on fiscal consolidation
itself," Jaitley told reporters shortly after the list of
cabinet positions was released, adding that he will only take
charge of the defence ministry on a temporary basis.
India's economic growth fell to a decade low of below 5
percent under the outgoing Congress-led government.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Shyamantha Asokan;
Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)