US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Sept 9 (Reuters) -
* Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the country's banking system was a matter of concern, but not a main worry and there was no ground for panic.
* He also said steel, power, discoms, and to a lesser extent textiles and highways are main stressed sectors contributing to bad debts.
* Jaitley said he was open to looking at consolidation of fragile banks with stronger banks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; ; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)