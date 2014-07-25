GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
NEW DELHI, July 25 The government has decided to exempt earnings from investments in debt mutual funds on units sold between April 1 and July 10 this year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Friday, bowing to pressure from retail investors.
In his maiden budget, Jaitley had proposed a tax on gains from investments in non-equity mutual fund schemes. He also increased the long-term capital gains tax rate on debt-linked mutual funds to 20 percent from 10 percent.
The mutual fund industry protested against the proposed tax changes. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.