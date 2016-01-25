US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Jan 25 Areva Sa
* French President Francois Hollande says hopes to conclude agreement on six nuclear reactors for india in a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)