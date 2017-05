Oct 29 World Bank says:

* Concerned about high level of bad loans at India's state-run banks

* India's economic growth in 2015/16 seen at 7.5 percent

* Indian economy seen growing at 7.8 percent in 2016/17, 7.9 percent in 2017/18

* Investment growth expected to average 8.8 percent year on year in 2016

* India is relatively well-positioned to weather global volatility in short term (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)