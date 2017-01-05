BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 * India's Trade Minister says will consider tax incentives sought by other companies while deciding on Apple Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Mayank Bhardwaj)
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago