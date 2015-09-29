Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* India's chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Tuesday he expects banks to transmit the 50 basis points cut in interest rates.

* Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a bigger-than-expected move that, with inflation running at record lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down.