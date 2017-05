Sept 30 Analyst Mielke says:

* Incremental edible oil demand to surpass supplies in 2015/16

* El Nino to limit global palm oil output in 2016

* RBD palm oil prices to trade $610-$620 per tonne in Dec qtr

* RBD palm oil prices to trade $650-$670/T in March-April 2016

* Soyoil prices to rise to $670 per tonne by end Dec 2015

* Soyoil to trade at around $700 per tonne in March-April 2016