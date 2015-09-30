BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
Sept 30 (Reuters) -
* India's April-August fiscal deficit around 3.7 trln rupees - cogencis citing sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.