MUMBAI, Feb 4 * India's income tax rates are not as high, even at 33 percent - RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan * Hope bankruptcy code for Indian companies will make it easier for smaller companies to access credit without subject to "draconian laws" - Rajan * Bankrupcty code to also help process of credit recovery - Rajan * Rajan delivering lecture in Mumbai