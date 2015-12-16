Dec 16 India aims to export 1-1.2 million tonnes of white sugar and 2 million tonnes of raw sugar in 2015/16, a New Delhi-based trade body said on Wednesday.

Indian sugar mills are expected to double supply of ethanol to 1.25-1.30 billion litres in 2015/16, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.

