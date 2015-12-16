BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Dec 16 India aims to export 1-1.2 million tonnes of white sugar and 2 million tonnes of raw sugar in 2015/16, a New Delhi-based trade body said on Wednesday.
Indian sugar mills are expected to double supply of ethanol to 1.25-1.30 billion litres in 2015/16, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees