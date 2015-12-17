Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Dec 17 (Reuters) -
* India's oil minister says looking at supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh and Maldives
* India's oil minister says there is a possibility government may cut excise duty on petrol and diesel when oil prices go up
* Indian refiners are ready to produce Euro VI compliant fuel by 2022, oil minister says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12