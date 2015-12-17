Dec 17 (Reuters) -

* India's oil minister says looking at supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh and Maldives

* India's oil minister says there is a possibility government may cut excise duty on petrol and diesel when oil prices go up

* Indian refiners are ready to produce Euro VI compliant fuel by 2022, oil minister says