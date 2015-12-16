BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Dec 16 Indian sugar mills have contracted 600,000 tonnes for exports, while Indian Sugar Exim Corp has contracted to export 125,000 tonnes since Oct. 1, a trade source said on Wednesday.
* Trade source Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees